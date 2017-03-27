Valley mom with cerebral palsy set to finish fourth Pat's Run

Valley mom with cerebral palsy set to finish fourth Pat's RunPosted: Updated:
Thousands hit the pavement for Pat's Run
If you didn't run in Pat's Run Saturday morning, you probably know someone who did! Thousands of people hit the pavement Saturday morning for the 13th annual Pat's Run, and the event is being called another huge success.
SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run
It's the day we've been waiting for -- the 13th Annual Pat's Run. And just look at what we did together! Congratulations and thank you, Arizona's Family!
Amy Bowen, 3rd-generation Army vet and Tillman Scholar
Tillman Scholar Amy Bowen is days away from graduation from Duke University and it's thanks in part to the Pat Tillman Foundation. She explained what she has learned from other Tillman Scholars and what she hopes to do in the future.
Vietnam veteran Roger Sandeen is second-largest Pat's Run fundraiser
Roger Sandeen, a Vietnam veteran and the second-biggest Pat's Run fundraiser, had to speed-walk Saturday's event because of a broken bone in his foot. This is the fifth consecutive Pat's Run for Sandeen. He has raised $6,700 so far, and he says he's not done yet. "I've met the scholars and they're outstanding people just like Pat Tillman."
