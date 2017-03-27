Valley mom with cerebral palsy set to finish fourth Pat's Run

King has cerebral palsy but that isn't stopping her from doing Pat's Run. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Kianie King has done three Pat's Runs before this year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley mom is setting out to prove that with a little determination, anything is possible.

Kianie King, 26, of Glendale, has cerebral palsy but plans on finishing her fourth Pat's Run on April 22.

"I always used my crutches growing up," said King. "If you want it, you have to work for it, regardless of what obstacles you may be facing."

About 30,000 people of all shapes, sizes and abilities are expected to participate, including the King family. Proceeds go to scholarships for military veterans and their spouses.

"It's a couple months of training. It's one day of walking, which is nothing in comparison to what the men and women have done that the money is raised for," said King.

In the beginning, Pat's Run was about getting in shape for her wedding.

"Just like every other bride, they want to look good for their photos, in their wedding dress. It's a big day," King said.

But King's reasoning quickly changed.

"To me now, it's about giving back. It's about upholding Pat Tillman's legacy of just never stopping," King said.

With husband Erik and a team of family and friends, the Kings have so far raised nearly $5,000 since 2014 for Tillman Scholars.

The treks are no walk in the park.

"Exhausted, completely exhausted. I have blisters on my hands. Luckily, not too many on my feet," King said.

This year added a new challenge. King became a mom.

"In the beginning, it was really scary because I felt like I wasn't going to be able to take care of my daughter because any mother just wants to take care of their child," King said.

Thanks to the help from dad, and a stroller, 2-month-old Zoey will be in tow.

With very little training, and so far very little financial support, King and her team dubbed "99 Problems, and Palsy is One" are maintaining the goal of raising $5,000.

"I just posted about last week; I was almost embarrassed because I've only raised like $250," King said.

To donate to King's team, click here: https://www.crowdrise.com/99-problems-and-palsy-is-one1/fundraiser/kianieking

