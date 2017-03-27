Counting down the days to Country Thunder

Country Thunder is fast approaching here in Arizona, and that means cowboy boots, campsites and a weekend full of country music.

The annual event held in Florence, Arizona is a 4-day country music fest that takes place outside and is known for its prestigious headliners and bustling campsites. Legions of country music fans prepare for the weekend weeks in advance, planning out tents, RV’s, food, drinks and even homemade games to bring. Last year, one group of campers even brought a Slip N Slide.

This year, headliners include Blake Shelton, one of the biggest stars in country music, as well as Chris Young and Dirks Bentley. Robin Zander from “Cheap Trick” will also do a special, intimate show during the weekend. There are also rumors that some of the singers might make appearances throughout the fan campsites.

While campsites may be sold out, there are still tickets for sale. Proceeds go to aids and cancer research. The weekend will kick off on April 6.

