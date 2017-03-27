Man facing charges after fatally shooting man in Phoenix apartment

Phoenix police have one man in custody after a shooting that occurred near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. Fire personnel pronounced 20-year-old Kevin Gomez Amavizca dead at the scene.

Heribeto Celaya-Leyva is facing charges for second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person after 23-year-old Celaya-Leyva shot Amavizca to death in a Phoenix apartment. Amavizca was a foreign national and had been living in the country for less than a year. Celaya-Leyva is not a legal U.S. resident and therefore does not have legal permission to carry a handgun.

According to the police report released by the Phoenix Police Department, a couple of fights broke out inside the apartment earlier in the night. One of the several roommates who lived in the apartment ran to get help when he heard two gunshots. When he went back into the apartment, there was a man on the floor bleeding.

Shortly after hearing the gunshots, an upstairs neighbor looked over the balcony and saw a Hispanic male pacing back and forth on the balcony and smoking a cigarette, court documents said. A Hispanic woman also came out to the patio and both the man and woman jumped the patio wall, ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the scene.

Surveillance video later set up by the police caught the suspect returning to the house, after which he was arrested and taken in to the police department. Celaya-Leyva had scratches on his face and elbow when taken into custody. Police later found that Celaya-Leyva had been deported twice, once in 2002, and then again in 2012.

Celaya-Leyva’s bond was set at $750,000. He will face a preliminary hearing on April 5, 2017.

