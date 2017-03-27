Suspect who shot at deputies along I-40 near Williams caught

Authorities are searching for this man, John Freeman, in the area of Williams, AZ. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

John Freeman was arrested after being found in a ditch. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Yavapai County have caught a gunman they said shot at sheriff's deputies Monday morning near the City of Williams.

John Freeman was located in a culvert about a 1/2 mile south of Interstate 40 along exit 165 near Bearizona just after 5:30 p.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

He was arrested without incident, YCSO said. Deputies said they found later found the handgun used in the shooting.

Yavapai Sheriff spokesman Dwight Develyn said it all started around 10:45 a.m. when sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a maroon sedan on I-40 east of Ash Fork.

Freeman didn't stop, YCSO said. Officials say he appeared to have tossed a male passenger from the car and took off from the scene, said Develyn.

That passenger was uninjured and is being considered a suspect by officials. His identity has not been released.

The deputy followed Freeman east on I-40 reaching speeds of over 100 mph, Develyn said.

At about mile post 165, Freeman reportedly lost control of his car and crashed into a culvert.

Freeman ran from the scene firing a handgun at deputies as he ran, Develyn said. They lost track of him in the area near Bearizona Wildlife Park.

A third man, who was in the sedan with Freeman during the pursuit, was caught right after they crashed the car.

Hours later, Freeman was caught.

There was an active warrant for him with authorities in Kingman.

Bearizona Wildlife Park was put on lock-down status for a while, according to Jocelyn Monteverde with Bearizona. Police have since cleared the park of visitors and staff. Bearizona will be closed for the remainder of Monday, but plan to re-open Tuesday with normal operating hours.

[RELATED: Police situation I-40 West of Flagstaff]

Suspect Freeman in custody. Turned away when the photo was taken. Thanks everyone for your concern regarding... https://t.co/RwvVXzNGx2 — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) March 28, 2017

Suspect Freeman was arrested within the last 20 minutes. Further details to follow. https://t.co/9yhxlpxEjL — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) March 28, 2017

- ARMED SUSPECT BEING SOUGHT IN THE WILLIAMS AREA --



At approximately 10:45 AM, a YCSO K9 attempted to stop a... https://t.co/z20Bk6cxH5 — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) March 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.