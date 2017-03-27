Jobseekers' personal information stolen during hack

Hackers may have stolen personal information from people who used a job search database used by Arizona and nine other states.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security announced the breach of the state site operated by America's JobLink late Friday. The web-based system links jobseekers with employers.

The DES announcement came two days after other states announced the breach and didn't estimate the number of potentially compromised accounts.

Delaware officials believe personal information from about 200,000 accounts was potentially stolen in that state, which has fewer than a million residents compared with Arizona's 7.6 million.

The name, Social Security number and birthdate of residents using the Arizona Job Connection website may have been compromised. The AZ Job Connection is separate from Arizona @ Work.

DES Director Henry Darwin says affected clients will be notified by email by the company.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect that Arizona @ Work was not involved in the data breach and does not run the Arizona Job Connection website.

