Monday, March 27

Workout under infrared light at ESOS Fitness

CorePump RED is a new workout concept created by local fitness expert and CorePump inventor Samuel Colby. The innovative 45 minute classes involve exercising and stretching on a CorePump machine which utilizes isokinetic resistance, while under near infrared lighting and listening to isochronic frequencies.

Individuals can expect to burn 500-1500 calories per class. Everyone is offered a free first class to try the workout and memberships start at only $99 per month. Drop-in is also available.

In addition to the CorePump RED classes, ESOS Lifestyle Center offers Lipo Laser body contouring treatments, far infrared sauna sessions, private training, naturopathic medicine, physical therapy, and chiropractic care.

For more information, visit these websites:

www.esoslifestyle.com

www.corepump.com

ESOS Lifestyle Center

8550 E Shea Blvd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 625-3100

Springtime at the Phoenix Zoo has events and new additions

Meet Lou Lou the Rhino, the Phoenix Zoo's newest addition. Plus, enjoy the zoo's Roars & Pours event, extended hours and more.

Meet Lou Lou:

Lou Lou, a twenty-year-old Southern white rhinoceros made her debut on exhibit today at the Phoenix Zoo.

She has wallowed in the mud, explored her surroundings and even took a dip in the pool. She will have access to the night house in case she wants to head inside to take a break or just enjoy some time to herself.

Lou Lou arrived at the Zoo on Saturday from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and will be receiving a companion in the future but a timeline has not been set yet.

Come by and welcome Lou Lou to her new home! You can find her along the Africa Trail. Zoo hours are currently Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m. (month of March).

April hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Happy Hour with wild side roars & pours

Friday-March 30th 5:30pm-8:30pm

$10 ticket includes entrance into the Phx zoo and access to games & entertainment

Food & beverage avail for purchase

Guests 21 and older can sip and stroll select Zoo trails while enjoying craft brews, wine and food. Plus, animal encounters, yard games, live music, entertainment and more!

For more information, visit: http://phoenixzoo.org/

Phoenix Zoo

455 N Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Van Buren & Galvin Pkwy

Zoo--Extended hours through March 29th

9am-7pm

Scott Pasmore golfs with Alice Cooper in his annual charity tournament

Alice Cooper has made it a life-long goal to help at-risk teens by fundraising throughout the year and his annual golf tournament is one of the ways. His tournament brings in celebrities from all over the country. Money raised goes to benefit the Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center in Phoenix.

For more information, visit: https://www.alicecoopersolidrock.com/

AzMERIT testing starts today

AzMERIT is like an annual checkup an important opportunity to find out how your child is doing in school. Just as doctors check height and weight, teachers and parents use the test to check how students are doing in English and math. Thousands of students all over Arizona will take the test, which can be stressful for both parents and children.

Parent tips about staying positive:

Ensure that youth get adequate sleep and healthy food on the days leading up to the test. Breakfasts high in protein and fiber are best and can help students stay focused during the day.

Parents should stay positive. Kids will pick up on your own stress, so be sure to send them off in an encouraging way and remember that AzMERIT is just one test. It won't determine their whole future, though it can provide insight into areas where they may need improvement.

Learn more about the test and what your child needs to know to be successful at www.ExpectMoreArizona.org/AzMERIT.

Grill wants your best chili dishes!

Celebrate National Chili Day by submitting your best chili dishes and have a chance to win all you can eat chili for a year! But they're not looking for plain old chili recipes; they're looking for unique dishes that incorporate chili as a featured ingredient. Think mac n' chili, or grilled cheese and chili sandwiches, chili eggs benedict, chili tamales, or even your personal version of a Frito Pie. Cooks can submit their recipe via email (texaz@texazgrill.com) or bring a printed copy into the restaurant. All recipes must be submitted by Friday, March 31st.

For more information, visit: www.texazgrill.com

TEXAZ Grill

6003 N. 16th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-248-7827

Dangerous health choices: Are they worth it?

After a woman dies from butt lift surgery and a link is found between breast implants and leukemia, Dr. Sharon Thompson talks about the important decisions you make about your health.

Dangerous Health Choices:

Woman dies after butt lift surgery

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/missouri-woman-dies-after-brazilian-butt-lift-surgery-in-florida/

Possible link between breast implants and deaths from rare leukemia

http://time.com/4709315/what-to-know-about-the-breast-implants-linked-to-cancer/

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology, 926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 288-0777, http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Queen of Clean -Uses for Used Dryer Softener Sheets:

Clean paint brushes

Soak used paintbrushes in warm water with a used dryer sheet, and within a couple of minutes you'll be amazed at how easily the paint washes off.

Remove soap scum in the bathroom

Used dryer sheets are amazing at getting rid of soap scum. All it takes is just a few drops of water on a used dryer sheet and soap scum build up on your shower doors, shower curtains, ceramic sinks, or tiles practically slides off!

Pet hair removal

Swipe dryer sheets across flooring, furniture, stuffed toys, lampshades, even your clothes, to clean up leftover pet hair!

Clean up dry spills

Flour on the kitchen floor can be difficult to clean because it's so fine. Dryer sheets are able to get the flour to stick to it, making the clean-up a lot easier. This works for almost any dry, grainy spill and even short hair clippings.

Leave the sand at the beach

Used dryer sheets are great for getting dry sand off skin. Wipe yourself down with a dryer sheet and the sand will disappear. To carry them to the beach store in a cardboard toilet paper roll. It's easy to pop into a tote.

Hair static electricity

When your hair is full of static, press a dryer sheet through the bristles of your hairbrush or comb and brush your hair! All the static is gone!

An end to tangled sewing thread

Keep a used dryer sheet in your sewing kit. Thread a needle and poke it into the sheet and out the other side before knotting the thread. The thread will not tangle.

De-squeak your shoes

Are your new rubber-soled shoes squeaking all over the office? Quiet them down by rubbing the bottoms with a dryer sheet.

Keep dirt from running out of flower pots

A used dryer sheet in the bottom of a pot will help keep the soil from falling out of the drainage holes.

Insect repellent

Tuck a dryer sheet in the waist of your clothes are on a picnic table. It will repel mosquitos and other insects.

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Phoenix Magazine: Best Spa Deals

In this issue of Phoenix Magazine features A Valley Spa Guide, including on the list are the five best spa deals.

One of the best deals: The Spa at Talking Stick. Named one of the top 100 spas in North America by www.spasofamerica.com. Unbeatable 14th story views and seasonal specials.

Other great deals:

$80 50-minute massage at Fuchsia day spa. www.fuchsiaspa.com

$117 massage + $15 waxing at Village Health Clubs & Spas. www.villageclubs.com

Spa guide also includes trends, quickie spa services and our favorite resort spas.

To read more about the best spa deals: www.phoenixmag.com

For additional information on The Spa at Talking Stick visit: https://www.talkingstickresort.com/spa/

The Spa at Talking Stick

9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, 480-850-4065

Local rocker Gabe Kubanda performs at ASU

He's in the middle of a tour but came home to perform at ASU this Friday, March 31st. Catch Gabe Kubanda's new music video "Sugar" on www.GabeKubanda.com.

Gabe Kubanda with: Bristol to Memory, Epic Proportions Tour

ASU Tempe SPRING FEST

Friday March 31, 2017 - 5:00 PM Fest concert at Memorial Union North Stage! All ages, totally Free.