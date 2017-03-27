2 in custody following pursuit near Phoenix

Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety apprehended two people following a pursuit and desert search near Phoenix on Monday morning.

The search began after the driver of an SUV fled a traffic stop on State Route 85 near Gila Bend at 7:15, according to Trooper Kameron Lee with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The SUV ended up in the desert and two people who were inside fled on foot.

They were both taken into custody a short time later.

Personnel from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted in the operation.

