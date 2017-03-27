1 wounded after romantic entanglement ends in shooting, gunman on the loose

Police are searching for the gunman who shot another man, putting him in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after a conflict over a love interest took a violent turn.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Monday just outside the front door of a house in the neighborhood just northwest of 12th Street and Dunlap Avenue not far from Palma Park in Phoenix.

"[S]everal known suspects arrived at a home ... and began arguing with the residents," Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department said in an email response to our inquiry.

Few other details were immediately available, but police on the scene told our crew that a woman’s ex-boyfriend shot her current boyfriend. Two other people were with the suspect.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was shot twice and was in critical condition when he was rushed to HonorHealth: John C. Lincoln Medical Center; his prognosis is not known.

The woman was not injured.

"The suspects fled and have not yet been located," Howard said.

At this point, police have not released any information about those suspects.

Neighbors told our Kylee Cruz that there have been issues with this group of people before.

