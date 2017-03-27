2 hurt in serious motorcycle crash in Tempe

The Department of Public Safety is investigating a serious motorcycle accident that occurred early Monday morning.

Two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed.

One rider was transported to a Valley hospital with head injuries.

The other rider was also transported but was alert and conscious.

It is not known if the two victims were wearing helmets.

The cause of the single-vehicle crash is unclear.

Westbound U.S. 60 to westbound Interstate 10 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened. That closure spawned a major traffic backup

We're told the second motorcycle victim was conscious but taken to hospital. Unclear when 60 will be back open. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/4ef0OODVO7 — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) March 27, 2017

US 60 West closed at Priest after motorcycle wreck. Per scanner: 2 men taken to hospital, 1 unconscious with head trauma. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/rYyP52fbgo — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) March 27, 2017

@MarcLiverman heading to the scene with an update at 4:30. https://t.co/wbCZxDNAIy — Margaret Stewart (@GMAZMargaret) March 27, 2017

