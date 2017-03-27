2 hurt in serious motorcycle crash in Tempe

(SOURCE: KTVK/CBS5) TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
The Department of Public Safety is investigating a serious motorcycle accident that occurred early Monday morning.
Two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed.
One rider was transported to a Valley hospital with head injuries.
The other rider was also transported but was alert and conscious.
It is not known if the two victims were wearing helmets.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash is unclear.
Westbound U.S. 60 to westbound Interstate 10 was closed for the investigation but has since reopened. That closure spawned a major traffic backup
