Shrine dedicated to relics credited with restoring blind woman's vision

Dafne Gutierrez with an image of Saint Charbel behind her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A shrine of a Lebanese saint whose relics in Phoenix are credited with restoring the sight of a blind woman was dedicated on Sunday.

The ceremony was held in the morning at St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church. Dozens attended, including Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton.

Back in January, Dafne Gutierrez visited the relics of St. Charbel and prayed over them for her sight to return after she lost vision completely in both eyes in November 2015.

A couple of days later, Gutierrez said her eyesight started to return. Three days later, doctors confirmed her eyesight was completely restored.

Father Wissam Akiki said it was important to build a shrine to remember the miracle.

"When I moved out here, the first thing I did in this place, I dedicated a small shrine for Saint Sharbel. My story started inside but once the healing happened, I said that's it. We have to build a big shrine for St. Sharbel," Akiki said.

The shrine of St. Charbel is open to the public. The church is located near 52nd Street and Thomas Road.

