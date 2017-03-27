Kids & adults get a taste of the outdoors at AZ Game & Fish Outdoor Expo

From fishing to archery to kayaking, the Arizona Game and Fish Outdoor Expo had everything to feed people's appetite for adventure.

"Everybody gets to see a different facet of Arizona, where there is fishing, hunting or boating," says Eddie Wilcoxson, who holds a state record for the heaviest fish ever caught on a rod and wheel in the history of the state of Arizona. "There is so many knowledgeable people out here with Game and Fish onboard. All their experts are out here teaching people what to do, the right procedures, the safety."

The only secret he is willing to share is that you can't catch a fish from your living room.

"It's 15 acres out here and if you like anything about the outdoors, there is going to be something that you're going to run into that you love," said Nick Walter, the Arizona Game and Fish public information officer.

Last year, the free event attracted more than 45,000 attendees.

Walter says one of the most popular activities is "Lake Paddlemore," a man-made, 90,000-gallon pond. Here, kids learned how to paddle on the water and they also learn all about water safety.

"Something they can do for the rest of their lives that is safe, healthy and a lifelong habit that we really believe in," Walter said about outdoor activities.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.