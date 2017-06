The Surprise Police Department is investigating a crash that involved three vehicles and a police officer.

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Dysart Road and Grand Avenue in Surprise.

At least three people were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters have not released the conditions of those hurt, including the police officer.

An investigation is underway.

