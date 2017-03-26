Valley nonprofit makes care packages for homeless

For the homeless, many things, including basic hygiene products, are hard to come by, but a Valley man is trying to change that.

Two years ago, Bryan Ponciano collected bottles of cold water for the Valley's homeless who had no escape from Arizona's summer sun.

When volunteers asked, "What's next," Ponciano's little idea started to make a big different in people's lives.

"It started off as one event, and it's grown into a 501c nonprofit," Ponciano said.

Every month, the Together We Grow project collects and donates something to homeless people, who need to know they've not been forgotten.

"I grew up poor. My parents are immigrants from Guatemala so I always told myself that once I got to a certain level, I'd give back to the community," Ponciano said.

During the summer, volunteers donate cold water. During the winter, it's sweaters. For children, toys are donated, and for adults, it's toiletries.

Everyone and every season, it's basics and essentials that most take for granted.

"Chapsticks, combs, toothbrushes, socks, underway, things people don't think about that they might have needed," Ponciano said.

Up next, Ponciano and Together We Grow will collect and distribute Easter boxes full of turkey and salad for Easter dinner and Easter baskets and eggs for families struggling in the Valley.

