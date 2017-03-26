Crash causes car to hit bus stop, 4 hospitalized

Two vehicles got into a crash in Ahwatukee and one of the cars hit a bus stop. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash sent one of the cars into a bus stop in Ahwatukee.

It happened near 44th Street and Chandler Boulevard around 5 p.m.

According to firefighters, one of the cars went into the bus stop and hit two people.

A 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were driven to the hospital in serious but stable condition. A 66-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the fire department said.

Police said impairment is unknown.

An investigation into what caused the crash is underway.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.