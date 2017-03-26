Hundreds attend fundraiser to help animals

More than 1,000 people showed to help out injured, homeless and abused animals in the Valley.

The 19th Annual Compassion with Fashion was held in Scottsdale on Sunday.

The goal was to raise $1 million for the animals that need a home and a lot of care.

All of the money benefits the Arizona Humane Society's foster program, its trauma center and field teams.

The organization said that people don't realize how much money it costs to rescue animals from the streets.

"The average cost of care is $885, so the people you see are animal lovers coming together for a common cause," said Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society.

In addition to raising money, the fundraiser also saw 20 of the shelter pets adopted.

Awesome turnout of loving and generous animal lovers!!! 19th Annual Compassion w/ Fashion for @azhumane! Loved it! pic.twitter.com/rYugX4ltrT — Heather Moore (@HMooreTV) March 26, 2017

