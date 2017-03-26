New Uber pilot program in Phoenix allows teens to order rides

The ride-sharing company Uber wants to make it easier for teens to get around and is testing a new service in the Valley.

The pilot program would allow drivers to pick up teens between the ages of 13 and 17 as long as they are linked to their parents' account, Uber's website said. Usually, kids have to be with an adult to order an Uber ride.

Once the teen is picked up, the parents can follow the ride on a live map and get updates during the trip, Uber said. They can also see the driver's name, photo, vehicle details and can contact the driver if they need to.

Parents who have the Uber app must create a family profile that will give teens access to the account. Then they can invite any family member 13 years or older to join, Uber said. The teens will receive an invitation to download the app and join the family profile.

The parents don't need to approve every trip that the teens make. They'll be able to request their own rides.

The service has debuted in Phoenix this weekend and is also being tested in Seattle and Columbus, Ohio.

