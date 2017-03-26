Brush fires along SR89 near Kirkland Junction cause temporary closure

Fire crews put out several brush fire burning along SR89 south of Prescott Sunday afternoon.

Yavapai County Sheriff officials say the fires were burning in an area near Kirkland Junction between mileposts 296 and 288.

YCSO authorities say about 12:30 P.M. they were called a home along Veda Lane in Wilhoit for a trailer on fire.

There were no injuries from the trailer fire and it was quickly put out, officials said.

A short time later, around 1 P.M., crews were called to several grass fires along SR89 south of Wilhoit.

Authorities located a horse trailer nearby they believe had been dragging a chain, possibly causing these fires. They are speaking to the driver and it is unknown if any charges may be pending.

The highway was closed and traffic temporarily re-routed around the area these fire were burning as crews worked near the highway to put them out.

By 3:30 P.M. most of the work was complete and the roadway was re-opened.

