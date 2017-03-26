Sunday, March 26, 2017

Sunday, March 26, 2017Posted: Updated:
4th Annual Italian Festival
Civic Center Mall
3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Car Air Conditioning Tips
Howard Fleischmann
Prickly Pedal Mountain Bike Race
Local Work
We get a rundown on the Valley's hottest jobs from Ryan Naylor with www.localwork.com
Hot Company: Natural Partners
Located in Scottsdale
Perks:
Medical, Dental and Vision
Life Insurance
401(k)
Accrued Vacation Time
Paid Time Off (PTO)
Bereavement Leave
Hiring for:
Customer Success Advocate
Distribution Picker
Hot Industry: Warehouse
Companies Hiring:
OnTrac
Shop Priceless
The Home Depot
Coca-Cola
Shamrock Foods
Hot Job: Customer Service Agent
Companies Hiring:
Universal Background Screening
PayPal
SiteLock
Bluesky Pest Control
Dun & Bradstreet
4 Ways To Prepare For a Phone Interview (most popular first-round interview method)
1. Dress for success: Looking your best puts you in the right frame of mind.
2. Be Concise: Phone interviews are meant to be to the point to approve you for a personal interview.
3. Use a reliable phone: Use landline if possible. Test cell coverage.
4. Create a note sheet: Have your company research ready to review.
Dr. Art Mollen
Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com
Wine Mistakes
Vintage 95 Wine Lounge
Address: 95 W. Boston Street. Chandler, AZ 85225
Phone: 480-855-9463
33rd Annual My Nana's Best Tasting Salsa Challenge
Sunday, March 26th
Steele Indian School Park
Tickets available at Fry's
Tickets and more information at salsachallenge.com
Wally's Weekly Car Review
For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally
Country Thunder Preview
Spring Hair Beauty Trends
MY SALON Suite Gainey Ranch
7704 East Doubletree Ranch Rd, Suite 165
Scottsdale, Arizona 85258
(480) 720-0767
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge contest winner crowned
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Walk On! Challenge
www.walkonaz.com