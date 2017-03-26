Driver escaping three accidents drives wrong way down freeway, hits fourth car

The westbound lanes of Loop 202, west of Loop 101, were closed early Sunday morning after a silver SUV collided with a total of four vehicles, after escaping an initial scene of an accident to travel the wrong way on westbound SR-202 at Center Parkway around 1:45 a.m.

The SUV rear-ended three vehicles at Center Parkway before flipping a U-turn on the freeway to escape the collisions.

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Jahine Gregg.

“The suspect vehicle was actually traveling westbound in the westbound lane and collided with several vehicles at Center Parkway,” Captain Jake Pruet of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. “The suspect attempted to flee those collisions, turned eastbound in the traffic lanes and started driving the wrong way down the freeway to escape that collision there, and then [went] head-on with a vehicle here in the HOV lane at McClintock.”

The cars involved amounted to a total of 16 people, but only five were treated by the fire department on the scene. No one suffered life-threatening injuries. Gregg was treated and released for minor injuries.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) closed the northbound and southbound ramps from Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 after the collision, all of which have now reopened.

Gregg was booked into jail for aggravated DUI, multiple counts of endangerment and criminal damage.

All roadways closed due to the accident are now reopened.

Wrong-way driving continues to be a prominent issue in the Valley, after another unconfirmed report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound on SR-51 at McDowell also occurred early Sunday morning. Captain Pruet said the best way to stay safe while driving at night is to stay out of the fast lane.

“When you’re driving at night, it’s best to drive over in the far-right lane for safety precautions,” Captain Pruet said. “That’s something we train our officers to do as well because when we do have wrong-ways it usually ends up in the HOV lane because the driver thinks they’re in that right lane if they’re getting on the freeway, so we always tell people to stay in the right lane.”

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT's Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, or call 511.

