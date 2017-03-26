Power outage after suspected DUI driver hits Cave Creek power pole

A suspected DUI driver hit a power pole in Cave Creek taking out power to the area. 25 March 2017 [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

A suspected DUI driver hit a power pole in Cave Creek taking out power to the area. 25 March 2017 [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

Maricopa County Sheriff officials say a driver lost control of his car and hit a power pole in Cave Creek taking out power for over 800 customers in the area Saturday.

MCSO spokesman Deputy Joaquin Enriquez said the driver was heading west on Cave Creek Road around 8 p.m. near Viola Lane when he lost control and hit a curb.

He overcorrected and then hit a power pole in the median of the road, taking down the live wires. The car finally came to rest after hitting an unoccupied building, said Enriquez.

Officials with APS say power was knocked out for 821 customers in the area. They were able to re-route electricity to most of those effected by 9:30 P.M., but APS officials say about 73 customers will be without power until around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Cave Creek outage down to 73 customers. Unfortunately, due to damage caused by car, service could be out until 8 a.m. as crews make repairs. — APS (@apsFYI) March 26, 2017

821 Cave Creek customers w/o power after car hit pole on main street thru town. Crews working to get most customers back on soon. #drivesafe — APS (@apsFYI) March 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.