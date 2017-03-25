High schoolers treated like royalty before prom at 'The Cinderella Affair'

Prom season is around the corner and it is one group's goal to make every girl in the Valley feel like a princess at their prom.

"It's really exiting to be here," said high school senior Mary Foulke at the Cinderella Affair in Chandler Saturday.

Whether they're here for the dress or the accessories, these high school juniors and seniors are being treated like royalty.

"One caught my eye that fit me perfectly and I just had to have it," Foulke said.

"I love the dresses but I'm super excited to get into the jewelry room," said Keairra Dent.

This is the 14th year the all-volunteer East Valley Women's League is holding the event.

"They get pampered they get to these beautiful dresses that are hundreds of dollars for free, it warms my heart because you see they're so happy," said Zandra Gomez, who brought her sister.

"It was great because I got a really pretty red dress and it's something my family never would've been able to afford," said Susan Estby, who came here years ago for herself, and brought her little sister.

Everything at the free boutique was donated, so the girls could have a night they'll never forget.

"I can't wait now to go and see my friends and hang out and have fun!" Foulke said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.