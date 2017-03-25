Conditions great for spring skiing at Snowbowl

It;s not too late for some great spring skiing in the high country.

Arizona Snowbowl picked up 23" of fresh powder going into this weekend and should get a bit more overnight. Even more snow could be one the way early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Arizona Snowbowl by the numbers:

42 of 45 Trails Open

7 Lifts Open

97 Base Depth

93 percent Open

Snow totals:

8 in past 48 hrs

23 in past 72 hrs

23 in past 7 Days

309 Season Total

Snowbowl Spring Deals

Arizona Snowbowl offers a great spring break deal, now through the end of April. For just $29, receive a full-day lift ticket with the option to add lessons and rentals for only $10 each, plus a $15 gift card.

Even non-skiers can enjoy Arizona Snowbowl. For only $29, take a scenic ride on the Grand Canyon Express chairlift, and receive a $15 gift card. Its a savings of up to 74% on lift tickets, rentals, ski school, or scenic chairlift rides.

This deal must be booked online, 48 hours in advance. Limited quantities are available. Kids ages 7 and under always ski free at Snowbowl.

