I-10 reopens at Wild Horse Pass after rollover crash

Eastbound lanes of I-10 near Wild Horse Pass where a rollover has closed the freeway. 25 March 2017 [Source: ADOT camera] Eastbound lanes of I-10 near Wild Horse Pass where a rollover has closed the freeway. 25 March 2017 [Source: ADOT camera]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

An injury accident on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 caused a freeway closure at Wild Horse Pass Road on Friday evening. But that road has since reopened.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the wreck happened shortly after 6 P.M.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed at Wild Horse Pass Road.

Delays are mounting as the freeway closure remains.  

