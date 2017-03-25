I-10 reopens at Wild Horse Pass after rollover crash

Eastbound lanes of I-10 near Wild Horse Pass where a rollover has closed the freeway. 25 March 2017 [Source: ADOT camera]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
An injury accident on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 caused a freeway closure at Wild Horse Pass Road on Friday evening. But that road has since reopened.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the wreck happened shortly after 6 P.M.
The eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed at Wild Horse Pass Road.
Delays are mounting as the freeway closure remains.
