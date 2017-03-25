Dramatic video of woman being rescued from Papago Buttes

A female hiker who got stuck on the side of a mountain in Papago Park had to be rescued by firefighters. And dramatic video captured the whole thing, as crews rappelled down the side of the mountain with the woman in tow.

Phoenix and Tempe technical rescue teams were called in to help the 47-year-old female woman.

[RAW VIDEO: Firefighters rescue woman from Papago Buttes]

The hiker said she was familiar with one part of the park but not the east side.

She said she had thought that she could walk down a ridge, but found herself stuck and retreated to a small cave in the face. She then called 911.

"We had a hiker who had gotten herself in a really precarious location here at Papago," said Tempe Fire Capt. Mitch Bycura. "We had to use a lot of rope and a lot of technical rescue members to safely get a rescuer into position."

Crews rappelled down to her, put her in a harness, and lowered her 75 feet down the rock face to firefighters below.

"He was able to lower down and put a harness on this person, and then tie and bring them safely to the ground," said Bycura.

The woman wasn't hurt, and no rescuers were injured.

"The crews were very meticulous about taking their time. We had somebody who was not hurt. There was not a rush to get an injured person out, so they were very methodical about getting her down safe," said Bycura.

