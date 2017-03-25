17 people displaced after apartment complex fire in Phoenix

Four units were damaged and 17 people were displaced following an apartment fire in Phoenix.

The fire started early Saturday afternoon at the complex near 48th Street and McDowell Road.

Amazingly no one was hurt. That could be in part thanks to a quick-thinking police officer and another bystander.

As flames tore through a second-floor apartment and spread to the attic, smoke starting to fill the unit next door where a woman and her one-month-old baby were sleeping.

A Phoenix Police Lieutenant was driving past on his way back from another call when he saw the smoke. He and another witness pulled over, running into the burning building. They woke up the woman, helping her and her child out to safety.

"Just try to help somebody out, survival instincts kicked in and I didn't really try to be a hero or anything, but I knew there was a life that was at danger," said West Eal, who helped alert the woman.

One unit has fire damage, two other units have smoke and structural damage, and a fourth unit suffered water damage.

The fire was called out as a "second alarm" because smoke pouring out of the attic was so thick, crews couldn't rule out whether the whole building was involved.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.