Uber self-driving cars back on the road after temporary suspension

25 March 2017

Uber has lifted the suspension of its self-driving vehicle program in Arizona following a crash in Tempe last week.

“Our cars will be back on the road in Tempe and Pittsburgh later today.” an Uber spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The self-driving vehicle program came to a halt Friday when one of the Uber cars was hit by another car in Tempe.

The specially outfitted Volvo was struck while driving southbound on McClintock Drive near Don Carlos Drive Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Tempe police say another vehicle failed to yield, causing the Uber to roll onto its side.

The Uber vehicle was operating in self-driving mode, but there was a person in the front seat. There were no injuries.

"We paused our development operations and passenger pilots this weekend to better understand what happened in Tempe on Friday evening," said an Uber spokesperson. "We felt confident in returning these cars to the road."

