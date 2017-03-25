Man shot near 52nd St. & McDowell

Police on scene at McDowell and 52nd Street where a man was shot. 25 March 2017 [Source: 3TV/CBS5 News]

Phoenix police say a man has been shot in the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

Officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach, said Fortune.

Investigators on scene say the man didn't give much information about the incident prior to being taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.