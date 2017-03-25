Injured woman rescued on South Mountain

Rescue crews on South Mountain in Phoenix have brought an adult female, who injured her leg while hiking, safely down the mountain.

The hiker was found about a half mile up the Mormon Trail on South Mountain around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning and was carried down using a big wheel and basket.

She is now being transported to a local hospital for evaluation of the injured ankle.

No one else was injured in the rescue effort.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.