Pinnacle High School vandalized with racist graffiti

Phoenix police responded to Pinnacle High School around 7 a.m. Saturday morning after there were reports of vandalism, and found multiple swastikas and highly defamatory and racist language scrawled across multiple faces of the building.

The Arizona Anti-Defamation League called the police after seeing the vandalism early Saturday and posted a picture on Facebook of a swastika that was drawn on the side of one of the school’s pillars.

This incident is being investigated by the police department’s bias crime unit but currently there is no information on the possible suspect/s.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the non-emergency line at the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or to contact Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377.

Chief Williams briefed me on racist & anti-Semitic graffiti at Pinnacle High. Police will need the public's help to catch the offenders. 1/2 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) March 25, 2017

No place for hate in Phoenix. Anyone w/info on Pinnacle High vandalism please call PhxPD at 602.262.6151 or Silent Witness 480.948.6377. 2/2 — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) March 25, 2017

