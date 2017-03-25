Man dies of gunshot wound, found dead in Phoenix apartment

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. Fire personnel pronounced a male victim with a gunshot wound dead at the scene.

The male victim, found inside the apartment at the scene, has been identified as 20-year-old Kevin Gomez Amavizca.

A witness reported hearing an argument just before hearing the gunshots and seeing several people leave the apartment shortly after. Officers and detectives are now investigating to find out more information but know that several people live inside the apartment. Police currently have one man in custody, 23-year-old Heribeto Celaya-Leyva who is known to the victim and is now facing second-degree murder charges.

If you have any information about the crime, police urge people to contact the non-emergency line at the Phoenix Police Department at (602)262-6151 or to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, as the investigation is still ongoing.

