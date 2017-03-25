DPS troopers use stop sticks on I-17 wrong way driver

Wrong way driver's car is stopped near Daisy Mountain Rd. on I-17 24 March 2017 [Source: 3TV/.CBS5]

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety used stop sticks to bring a slow speed chase to an end on the I-17 freeway Friday night.

DPS officials say the incident began when a car was reported driving in the wrong lanes of I-17 freeway near Table Mesa Road.

The car turned around and began driving south on the freeway with DPS cruisers in slow pursuit.

At Daisy Mountain Road troopers were able to deploy stop sticks that deflated the front left tire. The car pulled over to the side of the freeway and stopped.

Troopers took the driver and passenger into custody.

