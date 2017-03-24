Uber self-driving car involved in Tempe accident

Tempe officials say a driver-less Uber car was involved in an accident Friday evening. [Source: 3TV/CBS5]

An Uber self-driving car was involved in an accident in Tempe Friday evening.

Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Damon DeSpain said it was about 6:30 P.M. when the Uber self-driving car was southbound on McClintock Drive near Don Carlos Drive when another car hit it causing it to roll over on its side.

There was a person sitting in the driver's seat, said DeSpain, but it is unclear if they were operating the car or not when the collision occured.

DeSpain said there were no serious injuries from the accident.

