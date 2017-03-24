Nordstorm sells $1,200 socks-with-sandals combo

Just a couple of weeks ago, Nordstrom's "mom jeans" with clear knee panels gave lots of folks a knee-jerk reaction of dismay.

But the retailer apparently had no plans to toe the line when it comes to fashion.

In fact, the company is stepping out of the box with its latest odd offering: Sock Sandals.

Gucci's new creation is selling online for, wait for it, $1,190.

Now, socks with sandals are a generally-accepted fashion "don't"

If you slap the name Gucci on it, add a heel and charge $1,190, does that change things?

According to the Gucci Ilse Sock Sandal product description on Nordstrom.com, you can "add a little something extra to your look with a streamlined take on the sock-with-sandals trend that highlights glossy finishes and luscious red leather."

The sock-shoe combo is made in Italy, features a 4-inch heel and, if you're dying to wear them, they're available for preorder here.

