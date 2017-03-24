Multiple people stung by bees at Phoenix RV park

6 People stung by bees at Pioneer RV Park in Phoenix. 24 March 2017 [Source: 3TV/CBS5 News]

At least 6 people have been stung by bees at an RV Park in north Phoenix.

Daisy Mountain Fire units are assisting residents of the Pioneer RV park located near I-17 north of the Carefree Highway.

McDade said their paramedics are treating at least 6 people who have been stung by bees in the area.

Phoenix Fire spokesman Rob McDade says they are treating the victims in a clubhouse of the park.

The bees are still active in the area.





Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.