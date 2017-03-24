Neighbors step up complaints about plane noise from Scottsdale Airport

Some Valley homeowners are making noise to cut down the noise in their community.

They want something done to eliminate all the airplanes flying over their homes.

Mike Cardarelli lives a few miles from the Scottsdale Airport.

He said there's no such thing as a nice, quiet afternoon in his north Phoenix neighborhood.

"It's really, really loud," said Cardarelli. "Sometimes they come in so low that you can see soot on the engines. It's a joke."

The planes Cardarelli is talking about are taking off and landing at the Scottsdale Airport.

Over the years, the City of Scottsdale has received numerous complaints about the plane noise, but as the airport gets busier, more and more people are speaking out.

Homeowner Samm Tyler said she's made countless calls to the City of Scottsdale and FAA asking for help, but nothing has changed.

"There are other places for them to be," said Tyler. "They don't need to cut across these older neighborhoods."

Sarah Ferrara with the Scottsdale Airport said they do their best to work with the community.

"Our role is to proactively work with operators to mitigate noise," said Ferrara. "We are very active in trying to respond to residents concerns."

As part of its noise abatement program, the City encourages operators not to fly past 10 at night or before 6 in the morning, but the request is only voluntary.

Ferrara said it's a public airport; it must remain open 24 hours a day.

Cardarelli is hoping that if enough neighbors make some noise of their own, city leaders will start taking their complaints seriously.

"Nobody is listening," said Cardarelli.

