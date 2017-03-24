I-17 re-opened after fatal accident in the southbound lanes at 1-10

DPS officers on scene at southbound I-17 near Grant. 24 March 2017 [Source: 3TV/CBS5

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety have re-opened the southbound lanes of I-17 and the ramps from I-10 to the southbound I-17 after a fatal accident investigation forced a closure earlier this afternoon.

DPS officials say the two vehicle accident happened around 1:30 P.M. Friday on the southbound I-17 freeway just south of the I-10 Interchange.

Investigators say a car appears to have come off the access road and crashed into a pickup truck on the main line of the southbound I-17, said DPS spokesman Sgt. Quentin Mehr.

Officials with DPS say one person died in the crash.

Two others were injured in the wreck, Mehr said.

No names of those involved have been released.

