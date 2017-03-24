Dirty Dining March 24: Hotel near Sky Harbor hit with 6 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Pho Number One
1955 W Baseline Rd.
Mesa
4 violations

K. O’Connell’s Bar & Grill
14850 N. Northsight Blvd.
Scottsdale
4 violations

Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St
Chandler
4 violations

Garage Wine & Tap
1534 E Bethany Home Rd.
Phoenix
5 violations

Crowne Plaza Phoenix Airport
4300 E Washington Street
Phoenix
6 violations

Deans List: Perfect health inspection scores:

Café  Zamora
606 E Western Ave.
Avondale
85323

Ray’s Pizza
15603 N 59th Ave.
Glendale
85306

Ajo’s Al’s Mexican Café
6990 E. Shea Blvd.
Scottsdale
85254

Fry’s Food Store
3255 S.Rural Rd,
Tempe
85282

Dave & Busters
9460 W. Hanna Lane
Glendale
85305

Chica’s Cabaret
2802 N. 35th Ave.
Phoenix
85009

