Snowbowl extends ski season

An extra 18 inches of snow this week means more ski and snowboard days at Snowbowl.

The resort is staying open through April – the latest Snowbowl has ever stayed open so skiers can enjoy nearly 88 inches of snow on the basin, Snowbowl officials announced Friday.

“Snowbowl has received more snow this year than in the past seven years, and we’re excited to extend the ski season since we have such fantastic conditions,” said Snowbowl General Manager J.R. Murray.

The resort on the San Francisco Peaks is located 14 miles north of Flagstaff featuring 40 trails and eight lifts.

