Van carrying school children rolls in Goodyear

One man is in the hospital and a number of children are being checked out after a van from a Goodyear charter school rolled over Friday morning.

“First accounts have the children stable with minor injuries and an adult requiring extrication,” Tom Cole of the Goodyear Police Department said in an email response to our inquiry.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. at 159th Lane and Lower Buckeye Parkway.

The van is from Bradley Creemos Academy, which is just a few blocks from the crash scene and not far from Goodyear Ballpark. Ten students were on board. All of them reportedly were wearing seat belts.

The 67-year-old driver, who reportedly does not remember anything that happened right before the van rolled, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

Four children also were taken to the hospital "as delayed patients," which means their injuries are minor. Paramedics evaluated other students on the scene and determined that they did not require additional medical treatment.

Aerial video from the scene showed the plain white 15-passenger van on its side on the sidewalk.

The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was overhead as a tow truck driver hauled the van back onto its wheels.

The Goodyear Police Department is trying to determine what caused the van to roll over.

Bradley Academy is a Pre-K-8 charter school.

