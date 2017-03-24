Friday, March 24

March Madness court arrives today

You might not recognize The University of Phoenix Stadium, it's been getting a huge make-over to accommodate the NCAA Final Four April 1-3. The basketball court is arriving this morning, an eight-sided scoreboard is going up, and about 5,500 seats have been taken out to help accommodate an addition of 16,000 seats.

For more information, visit:

http://www.phoenixfinalfour.com/

University of Phoenix Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

Encanto Palmcroft historic home tour

Encanto Palmcroft is one of Phoenix's original historic neighborhoods and it's the 90th anniversary of the neighborhood! You can tour the historic homes on Sunday March 26th from 10am to 4pm. There will be a street fair with food trucks and live music.

For more information, visit: www.encantopalmcroft.org

Encanto Palmcroft Historic Home & Street Fair Ticket sales at 12th Ave & Holly

Sunday March 26th 10am -4pm

14th annual Arizona Dragon Boat Festival

Saturday, March 25th & Sunday, March 26th from 8am to 5pm at Tempe Town Lake Marina. Founded in 2003, the original members started the festival 14 years ago, to promote the sport of dragon boating in Arizona. Now, with hundreds of members paddling with nearly 10 different teams the AZDBA Board continues to grow the sport and, through proceeds from the festival, is able to support Arizona Disabled Sports. Visit www.azdba.org and Facebook: www.facebook.com/arizonadragonboatassociation

Tempe Town Lake Marina

550 E Tempe Town Lake, Tempe, AZ 85281

Free oil changes for Veterans

The Let's Roll Foundation is sponsoring an all-day event giving free oil changes to veterans. It's at Big B's Family Automotive at 10026 N. 13th Street in Phoenix from 8am-5pm.

For more information, visit: http://www.letsrollfoundation.com/

For more information on Big B's Family Automotive visit: http://bigbauto.net/

Big B's Family Automotive

10026 N. 13th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phone: (602) 944-4362

Camels, Ostriches and Zebras, oh my!

Camels, ostriches and zebras arrive this morning at Turf Paradise to get ready for a day of racing like no other. They'll all be racing, along with the horses, tomorrow March 25th. While you can't bet on the camel, ostrich and zebra racing, you can still bet on the horses.

For more information, visit: http://www.turfparadise.com/

In addition to one of a kind racing the day also features:

Live Music

$3 bottled Beer

A Kids Fun Park with Bounce Inflatables

A full card of traditional racing with horses and, of course, you can bet on them!

Grandstand admission is $3 and kids 16 and under getting in for free.

The event is sponsored by the Arizona Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association.

Turf Paradise

1501 West Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

MusicNova Orchestra's Arizona Piano Company concert

Two amazing high school musicians perform for us leading up to their recital tomorrow,

Vivian Zhao is a 14-year-old freshman from Hamilton High School in Chandler, she volunteers with the Red Cross, has a wonderful cat, is the bassist in her school orchestra. But most importantly she is a phenomenal pianist. Vivian has won numerous competitions for piano including last year as finalist for the 2015 Steinway Avanti Piano Competition

Barrett Yueh is a 15-year-old junior at Scottsdale's Desert Mountain High, she is a huge fan of the TV show Dr. Who, she is a prolific writer and artist, but greatest of all is her skill as a flautist. Barrett has been a member of the Phoenix Youth Symphony for 3 years and has also won numerous competitions, including top prizes with Arizona Musicfest

These two musicians are performing together tomorrow, Saturday March 25 in MusicaNova Orchestra's recital concert held at the Arizona Piano Company at 4

For more information, visit: www.musicanovaaz.com

Tickets: $15 adults, kids free

MusicaNova Orchestra

Young Artist Series

March 25 at 4 pm

Arizona Piano Company Recital Hall

4134 East Wood Street, Phoenix

Food Truck Friday: We check out Dipstick Waffles

Any food on a stick, just seems better! We meet the Valley couple behind the Dipstick Waffles & Bakery food truck on this Food Truck Friday. They've got savory and sticky, sweet waffles on sticks for all taste buds.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/DipStickWafflesAndBakery

Know the risks of buying medical treatment deals

Earlier this week we learned of the arrest of a man who faces a variety of charges from running two med spas in the Valley posing as a licensed doctor, even offering his services on Groupon. Dr. Susan Van Dyke, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and reviews what you need to know before buying.

To read more about the suspected fake doctor click on the link: http://www.azfamily.com/story/34964333/suspected-fake-doctor-accused-of-operating-iillegal-medical-clinics

For more information on Susan Van Dyke, MD visit: http://vandykeaesthetics.com/

Susan Van Dyke, MD

Board Certified Dermatologist

5206 N. Scottsdale Road

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Phone: 480-948-5045

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers to perform Talking Stick Resort

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers were the first group to perform at the pool stage and they continue to be one of its frequent performers. The show is Saturday, March 25th at 8 p.m.

For tickets visit, www.talkingstickresort.com or call (480) 850-7734.

Talking Stick Resort

9800 E Talking Stick Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

(480) 850-7734