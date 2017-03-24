ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 24-27)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (March 24-27), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A stretch of southbound Interstate 17 will be closed in Phoenix this weekend (March 24-27) as crews continue an Arizona Department of Transportation project to add a new layer of smooth rubberized asphalt to the freeway.

Drivers should consider alternate routes, including southbound State Route 51.

Drivers also are asked to use caution and allow extra travel time while the following Phoenix-area freeway restrictions are in place:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Dunlap Avenue and Camelback Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Peoria Avenue closed. DETOUR : Please consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 and southbound State Route 51. Expect heavy delays on southbound I-17 frontage road or 27th Avenue. Note: Northern and Glendale avenues and Bethany Home Road narrowed to one lane in both directions at I-17. No left turns allowed from north- or southbound I-17 off-ramps at Northern Avenue or Bethany Home Road due to pedestrian-fence work on overpasses.

: Please consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 and southbound State Route 51. Expect heavy delays on southbound I-17 frontage road or 27th Avenue. Note: Northern and Glendale avenues and Bethany Home Road narrowed to one lane in both directions at I-17. No left turns allowed from north- or southbound I-17 off-ramps at Northern Avenue or Bethany Home Road due to pedestrian-fence work on overpasses. Eastbound Interstate 10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (March 25) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at State Route 143 and Broadway Road closed. DETOUR : Alternate routes include eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access eastbound US 60.

: Alternate routes include eastbound Baseline Road to northbound Priest Drive to access eastbound US 60. US 60 (Superstition Freeway) left two lanes closed in both directions between Country Club and Mesa drives from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday (March 26) for barrier-wall repairs. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time and use caution in work zone.

: Allow extra travel time and use caution in work zone. Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Warner Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 25) for sign installation. All Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) ramps to northbound Loop 101 closed. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Price Road closed. DETOUR : Drivers can detour along northbound Price frontage road.

: Drivers can detour along northbound Price frontage road. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right two lanes closed between University Drive and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (March 26) for sign installation. Southbound Loop 101 ramps to US 60 (both directions) closed. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at University Drive and Broadway Road plus off-ramp at Southern Avenue closed. DETOUR : To access US 60 consider exiting southbound Loop 101 at Broadway Road and using southbound McClintock Drive or Dobson Road.

: To access US 60 consider exiting southbound Loop 101 at Broadway Road and using southbound McClintock Drive or Dobson Road. Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) off-ramp at Highland Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for city of Phoenix pavement work. DETOUR : Consider using northbound SR 51 off-ramps at Indian School or Bethany Home roads. Note: Northbound SR 51 off-ramp at McDowell Road closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (March 25). Consider using northbound off-ramp at Thomas Road.

: Consider using northbound SR 51 off-ramps at Indian School or Bethany Home roads. Note: Northbound SR 51 off-ramp at McDowell Road closed overnight from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday (March 25). Consider using northbound off-ramp at Thomas Road. Loop 303 closed intermittently (up to 15 minutes each time) in both directions near Thomas Road in Goodyear from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (March 26) for APS overhead power line work. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Weekend travel alert: I-17 South closed in Phoenix for resurfacing

ADOT adding new layer of rubberized asphalt to Black Canyon Freeway

PHOENIX -- Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed this weekend between Dunlap Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) as crews continue a freeway resurfacing project.

Drivers should consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 and southbound State Route 51.

Using other freeways is recommended because heavy traffic and delays can be expected along local detours, including the southbound I-17 frontage road and 27th Avenue.

The northbound I-17 HOV lane also will be closed between Camelback Road and Dunlap Avenue. No left turns will be allowed from the north- and southbound off-ramps to Glendale Avenue or Bethany Home Road while crews upgrade fencing on the overpasses above the freeway.

Weekend improvement work also will narrow Northern and Glendale avenues and Bethany Home Road to one lane in each direction at I-17. Drivers should consider alternate east-west routes in the area.

Through June, crews will work on weekends to add a new layer of smooth, durable rubberized asphalt to I-17 between Dunlap Avenue in north Phoenix and 19th Avenue near the downtown area.

The resurfacing is part of the Arizona Department of Transportation's $9.8 million I-17 improvement project that started last fall with sidewalk and wheelchair ramp improvements at cross-street interchanges.

Closures will not be scheduled on the weekend of March 31-April 3 when the NCAA's Final Four college basketball events are taking place. I-17 also will remain open over the Memorial Day weekend in late May.

Other work includes I-17 drainage improvements near Durango Street, new signs and concrete-barrier upgrades.

ADOT will provide updates on the I-17 resurfacing and scheduled closures on the agency's website and Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT). Sign up for email alerts by visiting azdot.gov/I17PavementPreservation.

