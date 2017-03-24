Mother, son escape burning home in Glendale, neighbor captures video of fire

A woman and her son might owe their lives to their alarm company, which alerted them to a fire in their home early Friday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. in the neighborhood southeast of 67th Avenue and Cactus Road.

The residents, who were asleep in their bedrooms upstairs, evacuated safely after receiving a call from their alarm company letting them know that it was reading a fire alarm. The company also called 911 and got the Glendale Fire Department rolling.

Once the residents were outside, they saw an active fire near the back of the house.

A neighbor captured video of the massive flames and huge plume of smoke pouring off the roof.

Those flames were visible from about half a mile away, according to Battalion Chief Eugene Lorence of the Glendale Fire Department.

“From the two-story house, you could see ‘em over the trees and over the other houses,” he said.

Crews arrived to find a working fire in the attic.

Once firefighters made sure everybody was out safely, they went defensive.

“The fire was all through the attic and the roof was starting to sag in, so all the crews came out and we fought the fire from the outside,” Lorence explained.

No injuries were reported although paramedics did check out the mother and son for possible smoke inhalation.

“One was treated for smoke inhalation. Both are fine and the animals are also fine,” Lorence said.

Crews contained the damage to the one home.

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire.

