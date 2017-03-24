Man arrested in crash that injured 2 jail detention officers

Police administered a field sobriety test to the driver of the Cadillac. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The MCSO transport van rolled several times, coming to rest on its side. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities say the driver of the car that hit an MCSO van, 27 year-old Edwin Boice is facing multiple charges. 24 March 2017 [Source: Maricopa County Sheriff Office]

A suspected drunk driver that T-boned a jail transport van has been identified by authorities.

Maricopa County Sheriff Office spokesman Sgt. Calbert Gillett said 27-year-old Edwin Boice was the driver of the Cadillac that hit a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office van Friday morning.

The MCSO van was hit by Boice's car just after some prisoners had left the van to be dropped off at the Fourth Avenue Jail about 3 a.m.

The van was heading west on Adams Street entering the intersection with 19th Avenue east of Interstate 17, when a white Cadillac ran a red light and slammed into the side of the van.

The impact caused the van to roll several times, eventually coming to rest on its side.

Both detention officers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital; their injuries reportedly are not life-threatening.

"A radio call was made by Officer Richard Brown who had been driving at the time," MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said shortly before noon. "Richard kicked out the windshield and helped his partner out of the van, pulling her to a safe distance."

Richard Brown, who has been with MCSO since 2008, suffered minor injuries; his partner, Officer Chenelle Brown (no relation) suffered some serious cuts to her head and might lose an ear. Enriquez said she has been transferred to ICU.

"She suffered serious trauma to her head but is in good spirits," Enriquez said.

Chenelle Brown joined MCSO in 2012.

Richard Brown will be released from the hospital sometime Friday afternoon.

Both were wearing seat belts, which likely kept them from being ejected from the van as it rolled.

Although they were badly shaken, both were conscious and talking with officers on the scene, telling them that they did not have any prisoners on board when they were hit.

Exercising extra caution, investigators double and triple checked, just to be sure.

"The officers and the supervisor that were out here, they checked that van physically and visually themselves to make sure there were no extra persons inside of it," Lt. Wayne Dillon of the Phoenix Police Department said.

Boice was not hurt and did stay at the scene.

Video showed officers administering a field sobriety test, which usually involves three components approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration -- a horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN test) that looks at how the suspect's eyes track a moving object, the walk-and-turn test and the one-leg stand test.

“At this point he is believed to be impaired,” Enriquez said in an email to media outlets not long after the wreck. He also tweeted that information along with several photos.

Based on the severe damage to the Cadillac and the way the van rolled, investigators believe the Caddy was going quite fast when it collided with the van.

Boice could be facing charges of DUI and aggravated assault.

"While we are grateful that the injuries were not fatal, we expect that our Detention Officers will need time and assistance in restoring their health," Enriquez said. "We will be there to assist them and their families every step of the way.'

The Phoenix Police Department has taken over the investigation and is treating it as they would a fatality.

"We want to thank them for their excellent work and continuing support," Enriquez said.

