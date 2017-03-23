Brewer at odds with Trump on health care bill

Former Gov. Jan Brewer said Thursday she's not on board with a Republican-backed plan to repeal Obamacare, putting her at odds with the man she help put in the White House.

"It would be devastating first and foremost," Brewer said during a phone interview.

Brewer believes Obamacare should be repealed, but says the current health care bill, The American Health Care Act (AHCA), hurts the state.

"This would devastate the most vulnerable, this would devastate rural hospitals, they will probably close down and those jobs would be lost," she said.

A report released this week by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the state's version of Medicaid, supports Brewer's assessment.

If the GOP-backed AHCA were to pass, nearly 400,000 Arizonans on the Medicaid rolls would lose coverage, costing the state nearly $480 million annually, according to that reports

Brewer used the Affordable Care Act in 2012 to expand coverage for thousands low income Arizonans.

Her comments come on a drama filled day in the nation's Capitol.

Republican leaders in House were set to vote on the repeal measure today, the seventh anniversary of Obamacare becoming law.

But lacking the support, the vote was postponed.

President Trump, who campaigned on repealing and replacing the President Obama's signature piece of legislation, has been pushing hard to fulfill that promise.

He recently warned congressional Republicans to vote for the repeal or lose their seats next year.

During the presidential campaign, Brewer emerged as one of Trump's top surrogates, regularly appearing on cable news networks on behalf of the New York business man.

Asked if she would have supported Trump knowing he would back this health proposal, she said, "I think he's trying to come up with a solution and he's doing the best he can."

