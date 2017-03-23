PD: Suspect came after officers with a knife in west Phoenix

Police said a suspect was shot and killed by police after he went after officers with a knife in west Phoenix on Thursday evening, police said.

It happened at a mobile home park near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl, officers received a call from a woman that said her two sons were fighting.

When officers arrived, one of the sons was gone, but a 24-year-old was still inside the mobile home "acting aggressive," Pfohl said.

The officers went inside the home to contact the man, and then he went into the kitchen. He then armed himself with a knife and went after the officers, Pfohl said.

An officer fired his gun, and the suspect went down. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No officers were hurt.

According to Pfohl, the suspect had a felony warrant out for a parole violation and had told people he wasn't going back to prison and he would fight police if they showed up.

The officer who opened fire is 33 years old and has been with the department for 8 1/2 years, police said.

The identities have not been released.

An investigation is underway.

