Tempe man attacked, robbed while walking down the street

A man was jumped as he was walking to a bank and then robbed on Wednesday.

It happened on Baseline Road just west of Hardy around 6 p.m.

"They hid in the corner," Thomas Mayes, the victim, said. "Out of sight from me. They had a driver around the corner ready to go."

The 31-year-old Tempe resident said it was two men who jumped from behind and robbed him of his computer bag and all of its contents as he was walking.

"He hit me and immediately the other individual was pulling the bag, spun me around into the dirt right here," Mayes said. "And that's the point where he says, 'You better stay on the ground, or I'll cut you' is what he said."

Mayes said the two men then fled to an awaiting white, four-door get-away car and drove off. Along with the computer bag, a bank deposit bag from the real estate office where Mayes works. It had a large check and $1,200 in cash inside.

"I was going to the Wells Fargo because they stay open a little later and was going to make a deposit for work," Mayes said.

"These are people with no feelings, gutless and hopefully someone comes forward with info related to this," said Sgt. Josie Montenegro with the Tempe Police Department.

The police and Mayes are speaking out about Wednesday's brazen attack in hopes that someone may have seen something in the area so officers can get their hands on the bad guys before they attack somebody else.

"Two Hispanic males in their 20s, 5'10", medium build, short hair, 6', thin build, shaved hair," said Sgt. Montenegro.

"No serious injuries but definitely a little traumatic. Shook me up a little bit. Definitely think twice about walking up and down the street at night," Mayes said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Tempe police.

