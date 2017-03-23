Humane Society encourages due diligence before donating

A bizarre Facebook post about the Wiggle Butts Rescue has the Arizona Humane Society sending a note of caution to people looking to help dozens of dogs and cats found in poor health.

The Arizona Humane Society seized 34 sick and malnourished dogs and cats from the Wiggle Butts facility last week. The rescue was run out of a Phoenix home.

The Facebook post that appeared this week is made by someone claiming to be with the rescue and requests donations to the Arizona Humane Society in exchange for a television news interview. The post provides a phone number, but no one returned our call requesting details.

“I just encourage supporters and donors to really do their due diligence,” says Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society.

Nelson was surprised to learn of the Facebook post soliciting donations on behalf of the non-profit.

“Sometimes in cases like this you do see things pop up with social media,” says Nelson. “Donate directly to the organizations caring for the animals.”

Arizona Humane Society has a handful of animals seized from the rescue that are now ready for adoption. To get details about pets available for adoption, contact the shelters:

Phoenix police say they are waiting for medical reports on all the animals seized, and criminal charges may be filed against Wiggle Butts Rescue.

