Man & man's best friend celebrating the snow in Snowbowl

It's a perfect week to be at Snowbowl, for those snow-enthusiasts both with two legs and with four legs!

Check out Snowbowl's furry, frisky pup, Ava, an avalanche rescue puppy-in-training.

She celebrated this "National Puppy Day" by romping through the fresh snow.

And there was plenty of it.

Officials at Arizona Snowbowl says the resort picked up 18" of fresh powder from this current storm, the most in North America in past 24 hours, according to OnTheSnow.com.

So hit those slopes! Snowbowl is offering some great spring break specials through the end of April.

For just $29, receive a full-day lift ticket with the option to add lessons and rentals for only $10 each, plus a $15 gift card.

Even non-skiers can enjoy Arizona Snowbowl! For only $29, take a scenic ride on the Grand Canyon Express chairlift, and receive a $15 gift card. It’s a savings of up to 74 percent on lift tickets, rentals, ski school, or scenic chairlift rides!

This deal must be booked online, 48 hours in advance. Limited quantities are available.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.