Church community helps Valley grandmother attend granddaughter's graduation

Sue Wilson has devoted her life to helping others.

First as a nurse, and now as a volunteer at the Desert Springs Church in Avondale, where she spends her free time helping people get to their doctor's appointments.

"It's a huge thing for a lot of people," said Wilson. "A lot of people don't have a way to get there, and this is a little thing I can do to help their day. I can do this."

But now, the west Valley grandmother could use some help herself.

Wilson's oldest granddaughter Emmalena is getting ready to graduate from high school in Colorado, and grandma wants to be there.

"When your grandchildren don't live close to you, and they have monumental events in their lives, you really want to be there for them because you love them so much," Wilson said.

Unfortunately, Wilson lives on a fixed income and can't afford a plane ticket to Colorado to see her granddaughter.

Dianna and Paul Morrow heard about their friend's dilemma, so they reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Wilson, so she could be at her granddaughter's graduation.

"Being a single woman, retired, living on Social Security, it's hard to make ends meet sometimes," said Paul.

"Just one of those people that you want to do something for because she's given of herself so much," said Dianna.

The Morrows stopped by Wilson's house this week to surprise her and give her $500.

"You have done so much at church, and for so many people. We just want to say thank you for doing that," Dianna said. "A little bird told us that you want to go see your granddaughter's graduation. We want to help with that."

"It's such a beautiful gift of their hearts," said Wilson. "I can't even put into words."

"We just love you so much," said Dianna.

