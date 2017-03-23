Woman accused of trying to hit her husband with minivan

A Valley woman faces charges of aggravated assault and endangerment after she reportedly tried to run over her husband with a minivan.

On March 2, Tempe police say they responded to a call at a business complex near Broadway and Priest.

When officers arrived. they learned that Viki-ann Solomon had attempted to hit her husband, Mitchell Tyree Jones, with her her white Dodge minivan.

Police say they also learned that Jones physically restrained her against her will. So he also now faces assault charges.

Solomon and Jones were in the process of separating, according to police. The couple had been together for about six years and were married for 2 years.

They had been driving to her workplace when they began arguing about their relationship and money, according to police. That argument quicky escalated.

They had three children together, ages 3, 2 and 1.

Those children, along with a 9 and an 11 year old from Solomon's previous relationship, were all in the vehicle at the time.

